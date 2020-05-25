Williamson County Schools' Athletic Director Darrin Joines joins us to discus the county's athletics in a COVID-19 reality and what the future may hold.
A former Franklin boys basketball coach, Joines became AD in June 2019.
Watch the replay of our Tuesday conversation below:
