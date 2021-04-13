Save for two out of the seven Brentwood city commissioners, most have served in their position for at least five years, with two commissioners having served in their roles since the early 1990's.
Medical practice manager and former teacher Gina Gunn, a political newcomer, said that while she was not displeased with much of how the city was being run, she felt that the City Commission "needs another diverse voice at the table," and hopes to be that voice when the city election rolls around in May.
Gina Gunn
A resident of Brentwood for 30 years, Gunn currently manages her husband's medical practice in Nashville. Gunn had also previously taught kindergarten and 1st grade for 12 years at Metro Nashville Public Schools.
Gunn is involved with a number of organizations including The Links Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and Jack and Jill of America. Gunn also served on the Brentwood 50th Anniversary Committee and helped plan and organize the city's 50th anniversary celebration at the Ravenswood Mansion.
"I think Brentwood needs another diverse voice at the table"
While Gunn noted a few things that she would change about Brentwood from a commissioner's standpoint, generally speaking, Gunn praised the way the city has evolved over the years. When asked what was her key motivator in deciding to run for office for the first time, Gunn said it was to bring "a new voice" to city leadership.
"I will say this on the outset: I am not displeased with a lot of things that go on in the city of Brentwood, I just think Brentwood also needs another diverse voice at the table, a new voice," Gunn said.
"If you look at the constituents that are on this board, most of them have been there three, four terms, but I feel like you've got some stagnant ideas and you need a catalyst to maybe start changing the conversation. We have old ideas out there - not saying they're all bad - I'm just saying we need ways of making them a little bit more valuable to us."
Gunn explained how she first got a new perspective on being able to bring a "new voice" to the table after being selected to serve on the Brentwood 50th Committee.
"I submitted a letter telling them that I wanted to be a part of the committee when they were asking [the] community, and one day I got an answer back saying 'come join us;' I got to meet different committee members, different people that served on different committees within the city, so it just gave me a different perspective of how Brentwood was made up, [as well as] how a lot of times people of my persuasion don't show up to do things in the community," Gunn said.
"I was the only person of color on that committee; I hate to keep drawing parallels to that, but so many times you don't see too many people of color on any of the committees within the city of Brentwood. So I was hoping that [in] doing it I could try to encourage others to participate in things that the city has to offer."
Brentwood's traffic congestion
When asked what she perceived to be the largest challenge facing the city of Brentwood, Gunn was quick to point to growth - more specifically, the traffic congestion associated with growth.
"I want to make sure that we're growing at a rate that is safe and secure for us... the traffic is one of the things that I see as one of our issues; when we moved out here, it took me 15 minutes to go from my house to downtown," Gunn said.
"Pre-pandemic, it was taking me 40 [minutes] to an hour. As long as we are going to continue with growth, we need to somehow be able to make a way for all these people that want to live and work in Brentwood to have a way in and out of here. So the roads, traffic, growth of the subdivisions and businesses are all tied together; if we don't get a control on that, we're going to lose our way of life."
As far as how to go about tackling the city's traffic congestion, Gunn had one suggestion, but said she remained open to all solutions that may come down the pike.
"This will not be a magic potion, but it's a start: if we did a trolley system down to the mall and to Franklin, maybe that would help, being able to connect with the Franklin trolley system somehow," Gunn said.
Economic development and amenities
Encouraging economic development within the city is also something city commissioners can play an important role in. When asked how she might go about dealing with economic development, Gunn argued that Brentwood's high quality of living already made it a desirable city for business owners.
"When businesses come in they're bringing traffic and growth to us - yes, they're bringing tax dollars to us to, but at what cost," Gunn said.
"People want to come here without us even asking; I struggle at how to [say] how I would manage that simply because I know businesses and companies are willing to come here without us even asking them, [so] I think what we need to be asking to businesses and companies that come into our town [is] 'how can you help us?'"
"You want to do business here, then show us your plans, show us how you're going to help us alleviate traffic, show us how you're going to put things back into our neighborhoods since you're coming here."
As far as greenspace and amenities, Gunn applauded the work of the current city commissioners, and said if elected, she would continue very much on the route the city is currently on.
"I would continue on in the same focus that the city leaders have done thus far; I applaud them for carving out greenspaces and areas," Gunn said.
"I think that the new park that's coming up on Old Smyrna Road - I [would] look at the plans because one thing that does concern me is [that] road, how are we going to get into that park once it's open? [So] just keeping up with what we already have. I'd [also] like to see more activities in the parks and trails, finding ways to get more community [members] to participate in those kinds of activities."
"We've had the same issues"
When asked what made her feel that she was best equipped to help lead the city of Brentwood, Gunn pointed to her experience in community organizations, family values and people skills.
"I've run my husband's practice for thirty years, we've been success at that; I've maintained memberships in social and civic organizations, I've had leadership roles in that, I've accomplished things within those organizations," Gunn said.
"They're mainly African American organizations, but those are the organizations that I served in. I've raised three accomplished daughters; I have two attorneys and one marketing manager. I am a people person; I love people and I love helping people, [and] so I would love to help our community."
With four commissioners vying for three seats, the Home Page asked Gunn why voters should pick her over her opponents. Reiterating on her earlier point, Gunn argued that a "different viewpoint" could help the city solve issues that have persisted for years.
"I think you want to vote for me because basically, we've had the same issues," Gunn said.
"I think that a different voice, a different viewpoint coming to the table will give a different opinion; whether they take that opinion is up to them because they're going to outnumber any different ideas that I have, but I think that me coming to the table will enable other people to also give voice to our community."
Election
Gunn is one of four candidates vying for three seats on the City Commission; running against incumbents Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson. The three candidates who receive the most votes will go on to become acting city commissioners.
The voter registration deadline was April 5; click here to check if you're already registered to vote. Early voting will take place between April 14-29, with election day landing on Tuesday, May 4.
