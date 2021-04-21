Several Williamson County Commissioners provided lunch for Williamson County Highway Department workers as well as some Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies on Wednesday as a thank you for their unrelenting work during the winter storm and flash flooding that has impacted the county this year.
District 7 Commissioner Tom Tunnicliffe has been cooking for various first responder groups for the last three years as a way to say thank you, but this time he saw another group of workers who keep the county operational, often behind the scenes.
“I got to the point where I just loved it, I loved treating those guys to something and I saw the highway department work their tails off during an ice storm, and they didn’t get the recognition, to me, that they deserve,” Tunnicliffe said. “Then the floods hit and they did the clean up from that, and the sheriff’s department as well, and they did a bunch of rescues too.”
Tunnicliffe enlisted the help of his fellow county commissioners who either helped to cook throughout the night and/or serve the food that was paid for by commissioners, including Commissioners Dwight Jones, Chad Story, Jerry Rainey, David Landrum, Chas Morton, Paul Webb, Judy Herbert and Beth Lothers.
That lunch included 70 pounds of pork butt, homemade baked beans and bbq sauces, homegrown tomatoes, coleslaw and potato chips.
Williamson County Highway Superintendent Eddie Hood said that his staff of 78 full-time employees, plus the 10 part-time employees who work during the summer months, have faced numerous weather-related challenges over the past few months. It has kept them working around the clock to keep the county open and safe for travel.
“These guys do a great job trying to keep our roads safe and trying to keep them open for the public,” Hood said. “It was a challenge, but these guys always stepped up to the plate. They do a great job, and I appreciate them.”
“I really do appreciate what they do as commissioners for Williamson County,” Hood said. “and this is just another gesture of their kindness so we really do appreciate this.”
