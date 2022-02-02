Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea is putting together quite the 2022 recruiting class.
The first-year head coach pulled off another win on Tuesday, flipping three-star offensive tackle Leyton Nelson from Central Florida. His addition is a big boost to a thin Commodore offensive line group that lost Cole Clemens to graduation and Tyler Steen to the transfer portal.
Nelson, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound tackle, chose Vanderbilt over offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami (FL), Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and USC, among others.
"Vandy was great," Nelson told 247Sports. "I felt welcomed by the entire staff [and] not just the offensive staff. That was great. Recruiting people, strength, everyone. It's a great area, had a great time, impressed with the players."
Nelson was an anchor of the Boone High School (Florida) offensive line that averaged 141.4 rush yards per game and 6.3 yards per carry while scoring 21 touchdowns.
He joins fellow incoming three-star offensive linemen David Siegel, Levi Harber and Montgomery Bell Academy product Grayson Morgan. Siegel was one of seven early enrollees.
Vanderbilt’s 2022 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 30 according to 247Sports and No. 34, according to On3. Both databases ranked VU last in the SEC.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.