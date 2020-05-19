After an eight-week hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Williamson County Animal Center has resumed its Community Cat program designed to address the population of unaltered cats in the county.
Any cat that goes outside is eligible for a spay or neuter, microchip, rabies shot and ear tipping as part of the shelter’s ongoing Community Cat program. Peak breeding season, typically early summer, has already begun in Williamson County, and the shelter’s goal for 2020 is 2,020 cat sterilizations.
There are an estimated 50,000 community cats in the county, and county residents are encouraged to help reduce that number by bringing cats to the free clinics. Family pets that go outdoors are also welcome. Spaces are now available in multiple clinics in May and June on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For Fairview residents, a “Snip ’n Tip” taxi will offer free rides to free spay/neuter surgeries for outdoor cats. Pick-up and delivery will be offered from the Fairview Recreation Center parking lot, 2714 Fairview Blvd., on June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 (Tuesdays) from 7:30-8:30 a.m. for loading, and from 4-5 p.m. for residents to pick up their cats. Residents must drop off cats in secure cat carriers or traps (for feral, non-sociable cats). Traps can be rented at the shelter for a $50 refundable deposit.
To make an appointment for one of the Franklin clinics or the Fairview “Snip ’n Tip” taxi, call the shelter at 615-790-5590, ext. 1823. Appointments are required, and space is first-come, first-serve. Clinics will continue throughout the summer months. The free spay/neuter clinics are for Williamson County residents only, and proof of residency is required.
Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin, is currently open for adoptions by appointment only. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org.
