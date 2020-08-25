Brentwood's Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off on Wednesday in memory of fallen Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza.
The 7th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is sponsored by the American Red Cross and will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, in Meeting Room A at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
The blood drive will honor Legieza who was killed while on duty in a motor vehicle crash on Franklin Road in July.
On Tuesday, Legieza's widow, Heather Legieza, spoke with reporters about how the community can give back to honor her late husband and help save the lives of countless people in need across the country.
According to a City of Brentwood news release, the community donated 322 pints during last year’s blood drive, and this year it hopes to collect more than 347 pints of blood and platelet donations to help those in need.
"What happened to my husband is so tragic and I want good to come from it so it just means a lot that we can have this blood drive and have something good come out of his death and let his memory live on,” Legieza said.
Legieza added that the blood drive starts on what would have been her husband's 31st birthday, and that day is nearly full for donations. She said that there are plenty of open spots on Thursday to be able to stop by and literally give the gift of life.
“We felt it was only appropriate to dedicate this year’s drive in memory of Destin,” Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Deputy Chief David Windrow said in the news release. “He represented everything that this drive is about… giving of yourself to help others in need.”
The #BattleoftheBadges blood drive is a national rivalry among first responder groups to help ensure the blood supply keeps pace with demand during the holidays.
Groups participating this year include the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department, Brentwood Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Fraternal Order of Police.
Donors will receive a Red Cross t-shirt and refreshments, as well as a chance to win door prizes like a YETI cooler, a spa package, and gift cards, and Talk Sports Radio 102.5 The Game will be broadcasting live from the library on Wednesday afternoon.
To schedule an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: brentwoodbattleofthebadges
Appointments can also be made by contacting Sara Smyly at [email protected], Assistant Fire Chief David Windrow at [email protected] or BPD Lt. Jeff Moorehead at [email protected].
More information about the American Red Cross including additional blood drives across the nation can be found here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.