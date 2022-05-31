When Williamson County Animal Center opened the doors to the new shelter in February, it did so with the intention of engaging the community in ways that were previously not possible.
With the ability to host group activities in the new Community Education Room, Community Education coordinator Samantha Anderson is delivering on opportunities for children to get involved.
“For many years, involvement was limited to ages 14 and up,” Anderson said in a press release. “We are thrilled to now be able to include even younger children. We are fortunate to have so many service-minded, animal-loving youth in our community that are looking for ways to be a part of what goes on at the center.”
Book Buddies gives children between the ages of 5 and 12 a chance to sharpen their reading skills and help socialize animals by reading to cats in one of eight “catios” at the center. Anderson personally facilitates scout pet care badge classes that she developed with the help of local troop leaders.
Tours are available for kids who collect and deliver donations, and service days are an option for youth who want to lend a hand by donating their time and skills with on-site projects. Anderson is also currently recruiting junior camp counselors to help with WCAC’s first sold-out summer camp.
Anyone interested in learning more about these programs can visit http://www.adoptwcac.org/ and click on Youth Programs found under Center Information.
WCAC is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, near Franklin Christian Academy. The center is typically open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed Sunday.
