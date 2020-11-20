GraceWorks, One Generation Away and The Well Outreach are teaming up to provide food for struggling families with a Thanksgiving meal.
GraceWorks will provide Thanksgiving items at a Mobile Food Pantry Saturday at Fairview Middle School, 7200 Cumberland Drive, Fairview.
The food giveaway begins at 9 a.m. and will last until food runs out, typically about 11 a.m. Registration is not required. People are asked to open their trunks and remain in their cars until served. More information is available at www.graceworksministries.net.
One Generation Away’s Mobile Food Pantry will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Centennial High School, 5050 Mallory Lane, Franklin. Registration is not required. People are asked to open their trunks and remain in their cars until served. More information is available at www.onegenaway.com.
The Well Outreach in Spring Hill is providing takeout Thanksgiving meals Monday. Registration is closed as all meals have been assigned. More information is available at springhillwell.org.
