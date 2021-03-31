The Williamson County Public Library is reminding the community of County Mayor Rogers Anderson’s challenge to increase membership, inviting all county residents age 4 and up to get a free library card.
Cards can be obtained by calling the main circulation at 615-595-1277 and activating a two-month online-only eCard that must be upgraded to a physical card after the two-month period. Patrons can also get a card by visiting their local WCPL branch, with proof of residency and photo ID.
WCPL membership allows you to borrow from the library’s collection both in person and online, and utilize research tools and databases for any kind of project, as well as computer and printing services.
In addition, a library card provides access to a variety of things including movies, book club kits, and even a metal detector or two. WCPL also hosts a variety of programs and services that are free of charge — everything from curbside holds pickup, virtual story time, crafts for all age groups, a rotating art gallery and a yearly seed exchange.
New cardholders who join by May 30 are eligible to win one of three prizes — a Nintendo Switch Lite, a $50 Visa gift card, or a $25 Visa gift card. Any new member of any age could win.
The WCPL has six locations throughout the county: the main library in Franklin, and branches in Bethesda, College Grove, Fairview, Leiper’s Fork and Nolensville.
