Nashville community leader Marilyn Robinson died Friday. She was 67.
The longtime executive director of the Nashville Minority Business Development Center held other leadership positions with the local chapter of the NAACP and other nonprofit and advocacy groups.
Ashford Hughes, a Metro Nashville Public Schools official and former mayor’s office staffer, called Robinson a mentor and a “leader, advocate, trendsetter and an absolute champion for Black-owned businesses.”
“It’s with a sad heart that Nashville lost yet another giant within our community,” Hughes wrote on Twitter.
A Memphis native, Robinson moved to Nashville in 1984 to work for the business development center. During the ensuing decades, she was an advocate for diversity in Metro contracting and coordinated the business development center’s annual MEDWeek conference.
