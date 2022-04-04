Two local community volunteer groups have teamed up to promote the development of a mountain bike trail system at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park with a community meeting set for Monday night.
According to a news release, the partnership between Bike Walk Brentwood (BWB) and Citizens for Brentwood Green Space (CBGS) includes the underwriting of a study and contracting with Rock Solid Trail Contracting, to evaluate, design and build Brentwood’s first mountain bike trail in the popular park off Wilson Pike.
"Our goal is to provide the community with more outdoor recreation outlets," BWB member Matt Robertson said in a news release.
The proposed 4-6-mile long trail would access parts of the park originally envisioned for mountain bikes in the City’s Master Plan, and would allow the Brentwood High School and Middle School Mountain Bike League teams new areas to practice.
“At 400 acres, Marcella Vivrette Smith Park is Brentwood’s largest park and the 'crown jewel' in the park system," CBGS President Gil Hutchinson said. "We are excited about this new partnership and the prospect of seeing this new amenity offered to our residents”.
A community meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Brentwood Library.
“A few potential options were considered for accessing the mountain bike area," BWB member Marty Tank said. "One option quickly rose above the rest. This option maintains full user segregation. After presenting this option to the Parks Board, we were given approval in concept to start working on a detailed plan and make this option a reality."
More information about the proposed project can be found here.
