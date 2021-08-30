Screenshot 2021-08-30 193659.jpg
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Annex Room of Brentwood City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 2, and the topic will be brought up again during the Sept. 7 Planning Commission Meeting.

The proposed rezoning would see 28.1 acres at the corner of Concord Road and Franklin Road change from Service Institution-Religions zoning (SI-1) to Open Space Residential (OSRD) zoning to allow for a neighborhood.

According to the city, GP Luxury has entered into a contract to purchase a portion of the 32.6 acre property which includes two structures -- the Concord Road House and the Counseling Center, each serving the Fellowship Bible Church. 

Both buildings would be demolished as part of the development of the property and rebuilt by GP Luxury on the adjacent Fellowship property.  

The submitted development plan includes a total of 20 lots, and as part of the submittal the applicant also provided an R-2 concept plan that also showed 20 lots for reference only.

The proposal was also discussed during Brentwood's August 9 Commission Meeting.

