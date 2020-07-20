The Williamson County preps sports community and beyond has offered an outpouring of support and condolences after the death of a Grace Christian Academy rising senior.
Grant Solomon, a dual-sport athlete with the Lions' baseball and basketball teams, died Monday after an accident.
"Please be praying for the Solomon family and our GCA family as we mourn the loss of a beloved student and friend, rising senior, Grant Solomon," a message from the school's Twitter page read Monday afternoon.
Solomon was also a member of the local 17U Rawlings SE Mavs baseball team.
"Today we’re heartbroken as we deal with the shock of the passing of our teammate and our most fierce competitor [Grant Solomon]," the team shared in a message on Twitter.
"His last words to us yesterday were 'keep winning'! We will Grant! Not just in baseball but in life in your honor! We love you #30! #familyforever"
"When we started these Rawlings teams our goal was to be like a family," said Andy Gilley, the director for Parks and Recreation for the City of Hendersonville and a Rawlings baseball coach.
"Didn’t matter what age, what team, a family mentality. Today we lost a family member. Our prayers are with the Solomon family and with these teammates that have lost their brother."
On Monday morning, GCA baseball coach Brad Myers shared that Solomon had been in a 'terrible' accident Monday morning and asked for prayers.
"The Solomon’s and your entire community are in our thoughts," Vanderbilt head baseball coach Tim Corbin shared in a reply to Myers. "God bless you all."
Various members of the WillCo community shared remembrances of Solomon.
"Lost a teammate, friend, and brother today," said GCA athlete Michael Luker. "Words will never describe the pain. Please pray for the Solomon family."
"Grant Solomon. A competitor, A great friend, but most importantly, a follower of Christ," said Christ Presbyterian Academy baseball player James Dickson in a Twitter post. "I will miss you brother."
"Love you Grant [heart emoji], and it was a honor being your friend and teammate," Brentwood dual-sport athlete Cade Granzow, a teammate of his from Rawling, said in a Tweet. "A great player but an even better person. Rest easy bro. [heart emoji]"
"Heartbroken," said CPA basketball coach Drew Maddux in a Tweet. "Praying big for AS, the Solomon family, and your school community."
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.