The Williamson County Animal Center has announced a series of Saturday community rabies clinics at seven area locations April 3 through April 24.
Protecting pets from this fatal illness is safe, easy and effective, according to a press release from the WCAC. The state of Tennessee requires all dogs, cats and ferrets to be current on rabies vaccinations.
Clinics are open to the public and staffed by these local veterinary clinics: Crossroads Vet Professionals; Animalia; Berry Farms Animal Hospital; Little House Animal Hospital; Caring Hands Animal Hospital; and Nolensville Veterinary Hospital.
Rabies shots are $10 per pet. Those attending are asked to bring exact cash or a check for payment. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers.
In addition, the Friends of WCAC will offer free microchips at the Westwood Elementary clinic on April 3 and the Williamson County Animal Center location on April 24.
For safety of customers and clinic staff, please observe COVID-19 precautions and social distancing and follow the instructions of staff at each clinic.
Saturday, April 3
Centennial High School, 1-3 p.m.
Westwood Elementary, 1-3 p.m. (free microchips offered at this location)
Saturday, April 10
Hillsboro Middle School, 1-3 p.m.
Bethesda Deli & Market, 1-3 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Brentwood Middle School, 1-3 p.m.
Nolensville Elementary, 1-3 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
Williamson County Animal Center, 9-11 a.m. (Free microchips offered at this location)
Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive, next to Franklin High School, and the phone number is 615-790-5590. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or follow the shelter on Facebook. Report lost or found pets at www.FindingRover.com.
