Mark you calendars because the 23rd annual Mercy Franklin Classic has officially been given a date.
The 2022 edition will once again take place on Labor Day, Sept. 5.
Registration is also officially open for the event, which will include a 5K, 10K, 15K (combined courses), and a 1K kids fun run. The race will begin on Franklin Square with the conclusion coming in a finish on Main Street. The 10K is set to begin at 7 a.m., with the 5K at 8:30 and the 1K at 9:30.
This year's festivities are set to feature a bigger race village after-party with added food vendors, entertainment, and a few unannounced surprises.
For more information on the event, including course maps, registrations fees, sponsors, and more, visit here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.