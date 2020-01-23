Faith Forum: Conversations on Race, a community-wide conversation on how Christians can and should address racism in their communities, will be held at Brentwood United Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The event will take place at 9 a.m. with check in at 8:30 a.m., featuring a panel discussion and individual speakers from community leaders including Rev. Stephen Handy, Senior pastor at McKendree UMC; Dr. Doug Meeks, Professor Emeritus of Vanderbilt Divinity School; Anthony Hendricks, Professor at Williamson College; Tabitha Mundy, President of TN UMC Commission on Race and Religion; Nick Cavin, local Nashville activist; Tammy Bullock, Director of Transitional Housing at the Nashville Rescue Mission and community activist; Rev. Davis Chappell, Senior Pastor at Brentwood UMC; Rev. Toi King, Brentwood UMC and Rev. Allison Gossett, Brentwood UMC.
The event will be co-hosted by the TN UMC Commission on Race and Religion and the TN UMC Board of Church and Society, and will also include a worship service and group conversations, with light refreshments and coffee.
Attendees are also welcomed to attend a Chew and Chat lunch after the morning event to continue the conversation starting at 12:15 p.m.
Please select the Conference + Lunch ticket to reserve your spot. Lunch is $10 at the door.
Free childcare is available (infants through 5th grade) with prior registration by Jan. 31. Click here to register.
Anyone with questions can email Rev. Allison Gossett at agossett@bumc.net.
Brentwood UMC is located at 309 Franklin Road, and more information about the church can be found at bumc.net.
