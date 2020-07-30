The Refuge Center, a nonprofit counseling program in Franklin, is hosting a free virtual event to help local church leaders meet the emotional and mental health needs of their members during the coronavirus pandemic.
During the one-hour seminar Refuge Center therapists will discuss making space for grief and loss, being present amidst uncertainty and the impact of the pandemic on marriages.
In April, the Refuge Center hosted a similar event for more than 50 church leaders from seven states.
“We will be doing these every quarter to continue to build a bridge a be a resource to our church referrals and ministry partners,” Refuge Center Amy Alexander wrote in an email.
Anyone who is interested can register for the event by emailing Katherine Hofstetter ([email protected]), who will reply with a Zoom link.
