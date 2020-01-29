Nashville-based solar provider Lightwave Solar will be hosting a free solar and storage workshop and home tour on Feb. 8 for homeowners interested in grid independence.
The in-home presentation and workshop will take place at the home of Brentwood resident Greg Grant, whose home is powered completely by solar energy, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Topics will include equipment options such as the Tesla power wall systems and LG Chem, installation costs, system capabilities and site requirements.
Lightwave Solar has seen a growing demand for both clean energy and grid independence from Middle Tennessee residents and currently serves around 500 customers in the region.
Lightwave Solar offers three options for their customers, all of which, according to their website, are eligible for a 26% federal tax credit.
More information about the workshop including registration are available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.