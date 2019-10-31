The time changes this weekend, and it looks like the colors of the trees are finally changing as well as Franklin and the rest of Middle Tennessee brace for what looks to be the first crisp weekend of fall. That should make the happenings all the more festive — both those in the bright of day and those in the chill of night. Check below for just a few of the offerings.
Franklin Art Scene
Where: Downtown Franklin
When: Friday, 6-9 p.m.
Grab a jacket and some close friends and family and head downtown for a brisk autumn first Friday Art Scene. More than 25 sites will be featuring a wide range of artists, from photographers to acrylic painters to even someone painting on the spot. Visit https://www.franklinartscene.org/ for more information.
Photography Workshop
Where: Timberland Park
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
This is an opportunity to learn some of the principles of photography from one of the area’s great nature photographers. Wade Hooper and other staff members will guide you along your way during this two-hour workshop. Click here to register.
Family Day at Harlinsdale
Where: The Park at Harlinsdale Farm
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This annual festival offers many opportunities for families to have a great time on this historical farm. It features activities like miniature train rides, hay rides, pony rides, and a petting zoo. Festival attendees can also enjoy cane pole fishing in the pond. New this year is a Touch-a-Tractor area sponsored by Tri Green Equipment, which will consist of small excavators the kids can operate and large tractors the kids can sit on. All rides and activities are free to attendees.
Wine Down Main Street
Where: Downtown Franklin
When: Saturday, 7-10 p.m.
It may be a little on the cold side, but that won’t stop wine and spirits lovers from enjoying the festive atmosphere of downtown Franklin on this annual event. Streets are closed to motorists throughout the evening, and the shops will be pouring wines, spirits and beers. Plus, there will be plenty of food samplings as well. What better way to knock off the chill! Even better, this event benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee's Franklin & Fairview Clubs.
