The Williamson County Fair picked up a number of awards from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions and the Tennessee Association of Fairs.
The nonprofit took home a total of 14 awards from the two associations, earning awards for agriculture exhibits, sheep herding demonstrations, photo competitions, gardening displays, promotional posters, tote bags, brochures and an exhibit where participants could send letters to soldiers.
Several members of the Williamson County Fair Board traveled to San Antonio, Texas for the International Association of Fairs and Expositions convention to receive a first place award in Agriculture for its “Ag-Closer Than It May Seem” exhibit and first place for its Honey and Bee Exhibit in the Competitive Exhibits Photo Series category.
Franklin native Carsyn Hughes, who won a pageant at the Williamson County Fair, placed fourth in a statewide pageant featuring winners from other fairs.
The 2020 Fair will be held Friday, Aug. 7, through Saturday, Aug.15, at the Williamson County AgExpo Park.
