Company Distilling will host a grand reopening of its Thompson's Station location on Aug. 25-27, per a release.
The grand opening activities will mark Company Distilling's official expansion into Middle Tennessee.
The celebration will kick off with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, Aug. 25, followed by live music, tours and tastings throughout the weekend.
Company Distilling was founded in 2020 by industry leaders and "proud" Tennesseans: Heath Clark, founder of H Clark Distillery, joined Jeff Arnett, former Jack Daniels Master Distiller and Kris Tatum, former President of the Tennessee Distillers Guild and co-owner of Old Forge Distillery.
Located in "the charming and picturesque town" of Thompson's Station, Company Distilling says it will provide "a unique opportunity for the locals and visitors alike to gather around and enjoy award-winning spirits, tour the facility and enjoy good company."
