Brentwood-based Compassus — billed as a nationwide network of community-based home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care programs — is one of four health care organizations recognized by the National Quality Forum's Next Generation Innovator Program for its approach to improving quality of care.
Care Delivery, The Compassus Way was honored in the Disruptive Approaches to HealthCare category for its success creating a standardized, reproducible model of care with measurable impacts on serious illness at the end of life. The NQF program aims to spotlight initiatives that improve the safety, quality and value of health care.
The program has been implemented across Compassus’ 159-location hospice community in 29 state.
“We have long believed that more can be done to measurably improve care for those with serious illness or facing the end of life,” Compassus Chief Medical Officer Kurt Merkelz said in the release. “Care Delivery, The Compassus Way represents an opportunity to move beyond existing measures that simply track whether a care practice takes place and adopt systems and processes that truly improve quality of life in a way that is both measurable and meaningful. We are honored this effort has been recognized.”
The Washington, D.C.-based NQF is a nonprofit membership organization that promotes patient protections and health care quality through measurement and public reporting.
Compassus was founded in 2011.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
