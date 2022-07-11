Compassus, a Brentwood-based national provider of home-based care services including home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care, has named Kathy Winn as senior vice president and chief marketing officer, per a release.
Winn brings more than two decades of experience leading strategic marketing and communications initiatives for health care companies to the role, says the company.
“As the demand for home-based health care services continues to grow, Compassus is well-positioned to expand services to more people and communities across the country,” said Compassus CEO David Grams. “I am confident that under Kathy’s leadership the Compassus brand will continue to strengthen, reflecting our commitment to meeting the needs of patients and families managing advanced illnesses.”
Winn most recently served as vice president of strategic marketing for LifePoint Health, a position she held for nearly eight years. Her previous experience includes marketing leadership roles for health systems, medical groups and insurers.
“I’m excited to join a company that has a strong, established brand and is committed to living its brand promise at every level of the organization, from the care it delivers to patients and families to the attention it places on the well-being of its team members,” said Winn. “I am looking forward to working alongside a team of passionate, talented individuals to raise awareness of Compassus’ high-quality services to help more patients and families.”
Since its founding in 2006, Compassus says it has "grown into a leading provider of home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care services."
Last year it was recognized by the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and the Nashville Business Journal’s 2021 Fast 50. Today, the company has more than 6,000 colleagues in nearly 200 locations across 30 states, providing care and managing patients’ advanced illnesses in partnership with more than 100 hospitals, health systems and long-term care partners.
