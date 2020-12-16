Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Justin Wilson is not seeking a seventh term in the office and is asking the Tennessee General Assembly to pick his deputy, Jason Mumpower, to fill the role.
Wilson has held the position for 12 years, first gaining it when Republicans took control of the House. It was the same time that Mumpower, then a Republican leader in the House, was supposed to be named House speaker before a rogue Republican joined with Democrats to install himself. Mumpower left the House and joined the comptroller’s office.
“Jason is the right person to lead our committed effort to provide independent audits, objective research, and most of all, conservative fiscal management,” Wilson wrote in a letter to Tennessee General Assembly members.
The legislature will vote on a new comptroller, in addition to other constitutional officers like secretary of state, in January.
Prior to taking over as comptroller, Wilson was a partner at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and deputy governor for policy under then-Gov. Don Sundquist.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
