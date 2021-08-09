Up until a few weeks ago, LaunchTN founders felt confident their 3686 Festival slated for next month would be held.
However, the pandemic has, once again, upended that plan for the second year in a row.
LaunchTN officials announced Monday that 3686 Festival — which draws startup founders, investors and others in Nashville — has been canceled due to “COVID-19 developments and thoughtful deliberation.”
The decision comes less than a week after Vanderbilt University Medical Center reported its hospitals would be postponing inpatient surgeries, as a result of an increase in COVID hospitalizations (read more here), and as Mayor John Cooper enacted a mask-mandate within Metro government buildings.
The three day, multi-venue, indoor event was originally scheduled for September 21-23.
In a note to attendees, event organizers said, “We look forward to connecting again in person in 2022."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.