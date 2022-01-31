Local businessman Baxter Lee is running for Congress in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District, the seat being relinquished by longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) after Tennessee Republicans agreed to redraw it as a GOP-friendly district in redistricting.
Lee is one of several Republican candidates reported to be interested in the newly conservative district, which will include parts of Davidson, Wilson and Williamson counties, plus several rural counties located south of Nashville.
Lee filed campaign papers with the Federal Election Commission on Monday.
In 2020, state regulators ordered Lee to stop acting as an unlicensed financial adviser.
Music video producer and California transplant Robby Starbuck launched a campaign for the seat last year, before the new maps had been drawn. And also last week, former President Donald Trump endorsed Morgan Ortagus for the seat, even though she has not yet launched a campaign. Ortagus is a former Fox News personality and Department of State aide who moved to Nashville last year to work with a health care investment firm.
Republican Gov. Bill Lee still must sign the legislation creating the new maps, but he has signaled he will.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.