American Constructors President and CEO Harold Brewer died Sunday due to complications from a recent illness, company officials said Monday.
Brewer had led American Constructors since 2010 and had recently overseen the company’s move from West End to a Maryland Farms building for which it had paid $4.8 million. He joined the company in 1981 after graduating from Vanderbilt University and had been project coordinator, project manager, vice president and senior VP before being named president a decade ago. He had been an American Constructors stockholder since 1989 and a member of its board of directors since 2005.
In a statement, American Constructors said Brewer shone in being able to break down complex logistical issues into actionable plans and invested himself in grooming the firm’s next generation of leaders.
“Harold was known for his insightful wisdom born of experience and a careful methodical approach,” the statement read. “Harold was unbelievably loyal — both to his clients and his colleagues. He was a builder at heart.”
During his time at American Constructors, Brewer directly managed more than 120 projects valued at more than $500 million. He was, among other things, an advisor to the civil engineering department at Lipscomb University and the construction management master’s program at Vanderbilt.
American Constructors, which was founded in 1979 and last year booked revenues of $108 million, in early 2006 unexpectedly lost President and CEO Ed Rodgers Jr. to cardiac arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.