DeAngelis Diamond announced completion this week on its work for additions to Franklin Christian Academy, per a release.
This project included a 33,000-square-foot 10-classroom addition to the existing campus, which allowed the school to add grades 1-4, expanding the total school enrollment to 335 students.
“It was our honor to build Franklin Christian Academy’s addition and create lasting relationships with the school, design team, trade partners and families,” said Kris Duran, Nashville Division Manager. “We are grateful to all that have provided their expertise to support FCA’s healthy environment, excellence, quality and culture.”
Additional project highlights include a new turf sports field which provides brand-new programs for the school, more parking, a common area for lunch, new visual and performing art rooms, new admin space, learning alcoves and access to 96W with a connection to Mack Hatcher bike/walking path.
Design of the new addition was facilitated by 906 Studio Architects which included new lighting, daylighting and views to all classrooms and alcoves, and operable fenestrations at all classrooms to provide fresh air to all students and faculty.
Construction began March 2021 and was completed on time and under budget, per the company. The release says the sports field was delivered seven months ahead of schedule in time for the 2022 Football season. Direct Material Purchases provided tax savings of $179,500
