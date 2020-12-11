A multibillion-dollar global consulting firm has tapped a Brentwood-based executive with more than 25 years of experience to lead its national health care IT work.
Jim Fisher has joined FTI Consulting as a senior managing director. In that role, he is leading FTI’s work on digital, cybersecurity, analytics, population health management and other areas of health care. Over the course of his career, he has worked with inpatient and ambulatory providers on electronic medical records projects as well as enterprise resource planning and patient accounting technology services.
Before joining FTI, Fisher was a client partner at Salesforce consulting and implementation firm Silverline as well as a managing director at Accenture, both in Indianapolis. Prior to that, he also was a partner at CSC Consulting and a director at PwC, among other things.
Based in Washington, D.C., FTI employs more than 6,200 people in 28 countries. The company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during its fiscal 2019.
