Household contacts of the man with a confirmed case of COVID-19 have tested negative for the virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The state's public health lab tested those in close contact with the 44 year old from Williamson County on March 5 — tests on two unrelated individuals also came back negative.
On Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee announced that an adult male from Williamson County tested positive for the virus. The man is isolated in his home and has mild symptoms.
State officials declined to release further information on the man, except that he flew into Nashville international Airport six days ago from Boston. Since the announcement, BNA has implemented a cleaning protocol aligned with the Center of Disease Control guidance, which includes enhanced cleaning rounds, access to hand sanitizer and cleaning the ventilation systems. Airport leadership said they will be contracting cleaning services to help with the effort.
The health department says COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States, and that the overall risk to the general public is low.
The public can take the following common-sense measures to avoid the virus.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Stay away from people who are sick.
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center.
The number is (877) 857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.
