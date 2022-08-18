Le Macaron French Pastries, a leading destination for authentic French macarons and pastries, has opened a new location in Franklin that will make it the second such site in Tennessee.
There is also a Le Macaron at 5006 Broadway in Nashville.
Located at 1800 Galleria Blvd. in Cool Springs, the store in Franklin is among four new locations recently announced by the company. Others are in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Elkhart, Indiana and Valley Bend, Alabama.
According to a press release, the openings solidify the brand's position as the top French Patisserie with 64 locations nationwide and at least 10 additional stores planned by the end of the year.
"We are delighted to welcome these new franchisees to the Le Macaron family," founder Rosalie Guillem said in the release. "The owners of these locations are highly motivated and looking forward to interacting with guests as well as the communities they serve."
Le Macaron is purposefully expanding in new markets where customers clamor for delicious, authentic macarons, gourmet chocolates, French gelato, European-style coffee, and other classic French pastries. Founded in 2009 by Guillem and her daughter, Audrey Saba, Le Macaron is committed to offering premium products and excellent service to its customers while also offering lucrative opportunities for
Le Macaron's traditional music and European-style décor offers customers the experience of a Parisian café. The menu features more than 20 flavors of macarons and frequently includes seasonal flavors and limited-time offerings to celebrate holidays and special occasions.
Macarons take center stage, but there are plenty of classic French pastries such as Napoleons, homemade chocolates, cakes and gelato. In addition to Le Macaron's cafes, the company has a thriving catering and corporate gifting business that operates at a brisk pace year around.
Le Macaron was recently named to the FranServe 2022 Fran-Tastic 500 list, which recognizes the top franchises in the country. For more information, visit http://lemacaron-us.com.
