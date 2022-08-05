The Trader Joe's in Cool Springs is approaching its first anniversary later this month, and a celebration is right around the corner.
The popular grocery chain will ring in its first year of being open with a celebration scheduled for Aug. 27, with plenty of special perks stocked throughout the day's party.
Customers will be eligible for gift card giveaways on the hour. There will also be gift bag raffles of Trader Joe's goods, a kid's corner, cornhole, face painting, a coloring contest, a "Name Dolly's friend" competition and other prizes.
The celebration day will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Franklin location.
The Cool Springs location opened Aug. 27 last year and continued to see a robust consumer base since starting operation.
