The public is invited as CoolSprings Galleria holds a celebration Saturday at 1 p.m. for the completion of Franklin’s newest original mural.
The 37-foot by 11-foot mural is located inside the mall on the upper level near the Food Court and Belk. James Anzalone, a New York-based artist who created the mural, will be on hand during the celebration. He will showcase painted items from Galleria retailers.
Plus, the first 250 guests will receive a special memento which Anzalone will be happy to sign. In addition to getting up close and personal with Anzalone, guests can enjoy a performance by local musician Jenny Teator, who will be playing from 1:30-3:30 p.m. There will be light snacks and refreshments, courtesy of Chick- fil-A, along with many giveaways.
The interactive mural is designed with shoppers in mind. Simply stand in front of the oversize swing; “hold onto” the shopping bags or position yourself next to the microphone and stand-up bass. Snap a pic in front of the mural, tag @CoolSpringsGalleria on Instagram, and you may be among the lucky shoppers who go home with cookies and a gift card.
This event is free, and reservations are not necessary. For more information, visit www.CoolSpringsGalleria.com.
Ol’ Saint Nick has arrived
CoolSprings Galleria is also where a certain fellow with a big white beard and in a heavy red suit will be greeting children of all ages through Christmas Eve.
Santa Claus arrived at the mall Friday and will be located on the lower level in Center Court daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shoppers can visit the big man in red, share their Christmas lists, and continue the annual tradition of photos with Santa.
“We’re so excited to celebrate the magic of the holidays with our shoppers,” said Tori Dean, marketing director for CoolSprings Galleria. “This season will be filled with memory-making experiences perfect for the entire family.”
Among the highlights for the season:
- Pet Photo Nights will be held Mondays from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13.
- Character appearances will be on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m.
- Cinderella & The Snow Queen on Nov. 23
- Rapunzel & The Island Princess on Nov. 30
- Spider Hero & American Hero on Dec. 7
- Ice Princess & Silly Snowman on Dec. 14
- Titans Santa, a Titans themed night with T-RAC, the mascot and a few cheerleaders will be hanging out with Santa for photo opportunities on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 5-7 p.m.
- Santa Cares, a sensory-friendly event for children and families with special needs, will take place on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 9:30-11 a.m. Families can visit here to learn more about the event and register.
- The Salvation Army Angel Tree Station is set up on the upper level near American Girl now thru Dec. 3
- Free gift wrapping will be provided by Rolling Hills Church on the upper level near Great American Cookie from Nov. 26 to Dec. 22.
To make a reservation; view a full list of holiday hours, Santa photo, and break hours; and hear more seasonal information, visit the CoolSprings Galleria website.
