Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin told reporters not to obsess over who was starting for the Commodores in their season-opening series against Oklahoma State over the weekend.
While Summit grad Chris McElvain did his part in Vanderbilt’s 3-0 opening day win against the Cowboys — striking out 10 over four innings and allowing zero runs on just four hits — freshman Carter Holton and junior Nick Maldonado didn’t fare as well.
McElvain gave the ‘Dores everything they could have wanted in their opening-day starter and then some. His 10 strikeouts were the most of any Vandy starter on opening day in the last 15 years. He could be a staple in the rotation if he keeps churning out performances like Friday's.
Holton looked sharp through the first three innings of Sunday’s rubber match, striking out six batters and allowing just one run. But once the fourth inning came, the highly-regarded freshman looked like just that: a freshman.
Working into a bases-loaded jam, Holton allowed three more runs on a bases-loaded walk and a two-run single. He seemingly lost the strike zone and struggled to control his pitches.
“I thought Holton’s situation was — they slowed his rhythm down and when they got on base, they sped it back up again,” Corbin said. “For a young kid, he’s going to feel that, and he’s got to understand how to change his rhythm. I think what that did to him was it pulled him away from executing his fastball — he left the ball up because he was trying to be too quick to the plate with runners on base.
“But that’s kind of what you get first time out here, playing [a ranked] team right away, the competition is good, and you can make a lot of mistakes. In that particular inning, he just got behind and walked a couple of guys and the inning just built up.”
Maldonado’s struggles didn’t seem to be as obvious. He didn’t appear to struggle with command so much as with Oklahoma State hitters just making solid contact. Maldonado allowed six hits, four runs (two earned) and struck out just three over four innings in Vandy’s 4-3 loss on Saturday.
However, his stat line doesn’t appear to be too concerning considering it was the junior’s first-ever college start after spending last season as VU’s closer. Maldonado could get a few more turns in the starting rotation, or he could return to his former role out of the bullpen. Either way, Vanderbilt has options, and that’s exactly how Corbin built his pitching staff.
“It’s a long season; it was good that we got some guys out there, it was good that we got some freshmen out there, but we still have a group of guys in the dugout that we’ll need to get out there and pitch,” Corbin said. “Hey, it’s good competition. When you come here and play a team like that, that’s good for us.”
The silver lining for Vanderbilt is there are more than enough arms to go around.
Corbin still has other talented pitchers including Christian Little, Patrick Reilly and Thomas Schultz waiting in the bullpen, all of whom have starting experience and can switch between starter and reliever.
Little threw an inning of shutout ball in relief of Holton on Sunday, and Reilly was perhaps even more impressive relieving McElvain on Friday, fanning seven batters over four innings and allowing just one hit.
Schultz followed Reilly with a shutout inning of his own, picking up his first save of the year, but he struggled in his following appearance on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and taking the loss as VU fell 7-5 in the series finale.
“I think [our pitching depth] is great,” McElvain said. “We have a lot of guys that can throw, we have a lot of arms that can be stretched out, and I think that’s very important.”
