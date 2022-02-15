Although Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin has yet to decide on his starting rotation, the two-time national championship winning coach hinted that last year’s closer Nick Maldonado could be heading to the starting rotation.
A preseason All-American and All-SEC selection, Maldonado is likely in consideration along with Patrick Reilly, Thomas Schultz, Christian Little, Chris McElvain and freshman Carter Holton for one of the spots in Vanderbilt’s season-opening series against Oklahoma State Friday through Sunday.
“[Pitching coach Scott Brown and I] talk about that on a day-to-day basis,” Corbin said. “At the same time, we won’t be making any decisions right away just because we have a week ahead and more innings to play. There’s a lot of kids that can make some headway. I think it’s very fluid, and I don’t think anything is going to be set anytime soon.”
Little (11 starts in 2021), Schultz (nine starts) and Reilly (seven starts) seemed the likeliest candidates for starting spots with the most experience from last year’s team.
However, Corbin stated Maldonado’s pitching repertoire — which features a sharp fastball that hits the mid-90s, an 11-to-5 curveball, and a changeup that sits in the mid-70s — and his command of his three pitches is why the 6-foot-1 junior has been stretched out over the summer in preparation of a starting role.
"We were thinking about, at least when he decided to come back to school here, because of his pitch package and what we think he's capable of doing,” Corbin said. “We wanted to put him in more of a starter position. So, he's trained in that position right now, the volume is built up so we will likely start him."
Maldonado had a 1-2 record with a 2.31 ERA, 59 strikeouts, seven walks and nine saves in 50.2 innings last season. His 1.25 walks per nine innings and .173 opposing batting average were among the best on the team in 2021.
