Brentwood-based CoreCivic Inc. has announced Daren Swenson will serve as the company’s first vice president, reentry partnerships and innovation.
According to a release, Swenson previously led CoreCivic Community, which provides residential and nonresidential services to help justice-involved individuals obtain employment, housing, health care, mental health and addiction treatment, and family reunification, as they reintegrate into their communities.
Swenson has served in numerous roles in secure and community corrections, including as warden of facilities in Oklahoma, Minnesota and Arizona.
Swenson holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from North Dakota State University.
“CoreCivic has a strong track record of leadership in the fight against recidivism, including helping those in our care learn the life and vocational skills they need,” said Damon T. Hininger, President and CEO. “From making unprecedented commitments to reentry programming in 2014 to launching our effort to support reentry-friendly public policies in 2017, the creation of this new leadership position is a critical next step in our efforts to take on one of the biggest challenges facing our country.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
