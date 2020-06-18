Shares of CoreCivic slid nearly 17 percent Wednesday, slicing $250 million of the company’s market capitalization, after President and CEO Damon Hininger said its board has suspended the company’s dividend and is evaluating its real estate investment trust structure.
Brentwood-based CoreCivic gets nearly 90 percent of its revenue from the 43 correctional facilities it owns and the seven others it manages. It also operates halfway houses with more than 5,000 beds and has amassed a commercial real estate portfolio spanning 3.3 million square feet. The company converted to a REIT structure, which comes with tax advantages but also requires companies to distribute at least 90 percent of their income, seven years ago.
But its shares (Ticker: CXW) are now down more than 50 percent in 2020 and have lost more than two-thirds of their value since the spring of 2017. Based on Wednesday's closing price, the stock now has a dividend yield of 14 percent.
“At the market prices we have experienced for our debt and equity securities, capital has become increasingly expensive,” Hininger said Wednesday. “We are examining whether other approaches may improve our growth prospects and long-term shareholder returns, while also improving our credit profile and long-term cost of capital. Alternative corporate structures could allow the company flexibility to allocate the company’s substantial free cash flow to the highest returning opportunities which could include debt repayment, prudent return of capital to shareholders, or funding attractive growth opportunities."
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
