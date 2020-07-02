CoreCivic has announced the promotion of Steve Owen to the role of vice president of communications.
Over his 25-year career with CoreCivic, Owen has held various roles of increasing responsibility, most recently having served as managing director of communications.
Owen holds a master's degree in business administration from Lipscomb University and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Tarleton State University.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
