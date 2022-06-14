CoreCivic's President and CEO Damon Hininger celebrated 30 years of service at CoreCivic last month, per a press release.
Hininger joined CoreCivic in May 1992 as a correctional officer at Leavenworth Detention Center in Leavenworth, Kan. In 1994, he was promoted to training manager at CoreCivic's Central Arizona Detention Center. That same year, Hininger was named CoreCivic's Employee of the Year.
By 1995, Hininger began serving in leadership roles at the corporate level, including manager of Facility Start Up, director of Strategic Planning, director of Proposal Development, vice president of Business Analysis, vice president of Federal and Local Customer Relations, and senior vice president of Federal and Local Customer Relations.
He was named CoreCivic's President and Chief Operating Officer in July 2008 and then named President and Chief Executive Officer in August 2009.
During his tenure as CEO, CoreCivic says Hininger has successfully led the company through multiple far-reaching business developments. In 2014, Hininger outlined industry-first stretch goals on reentry, including the company’s expansion of academic, vocational education, faith-based, victim impact and addiction treatment programming at CoreCivic facilities nationwide.
In 2016, the company announced its plan to rebrand from Corrections Corporation of America to CoreCivic, through which the company says Hininger shifted the company's focus to a renewed commitment to rehabilitation and reentry.
With Hininger's guidance, CoreCivic says it expanded to provide alternatives to incarceration in the community corrections space, while growing its real estate portfolio and offering maximum flexibility to government partners.
In 2019, CoreCivic became the first company in the industry to publish a comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report under Hininger's leadership. This important work earned the company a spot on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list in 2021.
Hininger is active in the Middle Tennessee community, currently serving as a member of the Tennessee Chamber Board of Directors, Tennessee Leadership Business Council, Nashville Public Education Foundation Board of Directors, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Men of Valor Board of Directors, and the Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts of America Board of Directors. He also serves on the Kansas State Foundation Board of Directors.
In 2011, Hininger was named by Forbes as one of the "Top 20 Most Powerful CEOs 40 and Under." The Nashville Business Journal named Hininger a "Most Admired CEO" in 2016 and 2019. In 2022, he was named an E.R. Cass Correctional Achievement Award recipient, the highest honor in the correctional field recognizing a lifetime of service.
Hininger earned a bachelor's degree from Kansas State University and a master's of business administration from the Jack Massey Graduate School of Business at Belmont University. He was honored in 2010 as the Massey Graduate School Alumni of the Year.
Hininger and his wife, Carrie, have two children, Robert and Milly, who will be freshmen at Ravenwood High School this fall.
