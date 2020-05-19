The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival announced Tuesday it is canceling its 2020 event, scheduled to be held Sept. 26-27 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farms in Franklin, due to COVID-19 concerns.
Early-bird ticket buyers may transfer their tickets to use in 2021 or receive full refunds, including all fees.
“With pieces in place, we were fully ready to accelerate preparations to host the festival this year,” said Brandt Wood, one of the festival’s co-producers. “However, it became clear that the assurance for public safety would be difficult at best, and we needed to postpone until 2021.
“We had sincerely hoped that Pilgrimage would serve its annual role to bring the community out to celebrate music and, particularly this year, to celebrate coming back together. Alas, the circumstances require us to look to next year for this.
“We couldn’t be more appreciative of the support provided by the city of Franklin staff and officials, as well as Friends of Franklin Parks over the years, and particularly over the past few weeks as we’ve worked closely together to assess the situation.”
Pilgrimage organizers are already beginning plans for 2021.
“Our goal of becoming an annual cultural institution has been achieved and our desire to continue to evolve the Pilgrimage experience is undiminished,” Wood explained. “There is simply no substitute for live music and the healing power it can provide. We know people will be more than ready to rejoice in this experience again when the climate improves.”
Those who purchased early-bird tickets will have the option to transfer their tickets to the 2021 event or receive a full refund, including all processing fees. Pilgrimage will be reaching out to those consumers directly via email over the next week.
“From all of the Pilgrimage managers, staff, vendors and, of course, the artists, we want to thank everyone for their support over the first five years,” Wood added. “We are committed to many more years of great music, local flavor and fellowship in Franklin.”
For more information, visit www.pilgrimagefestival.com.
