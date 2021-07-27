Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker will retire this fall.
Parker was first appointed to the leadership position by former Gov. Bill Haslam in 2016 and was retained by Gov. Bill Lee. He spent nearly 40 years in the state prison system, starting as a correctional officer. Previous positions held by Parker include assistant commissioner, correctional administrator and warden.
Parker, who serves as president of the American Correctional Association, said he would return to West Tennessee “and catch up on spending quality time with my family and friends” after retiring.
“While we have accomplished much, there is more to be done that the government cannot do it alone,” Parker said in a release. “Criminal justice reform will require the collaboration of nonprofit and private sector partners, working with public agencies at every level to achieve true sustainable success. Serving under Gov. Lee has provided me an opportunity to see the positive effects true criminal justice reform can have on the lives of the formerly incarcerated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.