Costco Wholesale will end it's in-store photo services on Feb. 14, after first announcing an end to some of the location services last year.
The move was first reported by PetaPixel who obtained an email sent to customers by Costco that cited the rise in camera phones and social media for the decision that is no longer profitable for the company.
"Since the introduction of camera phones and social media, the need for printing photos has steeply declined, even though the number of pictures taken continues to grow. After careful consideration, we have determined the continued decline of prints no longer requires on-site photo printing," the letter reads.
This means that services including passport photos, home movie video transfers and ink cartridge refilling will no longer be available at the stores, including the Brentwood location, however Costco will still offer online services through costcophotocenter.com.
