Early voting gets underway Friday for the Williamson County general election and the state and federal primaries, with voters having a choice of seven different sites through the end of the month.
Election day is Thursday, Aug. 4. Early voting ends Saturday, July 30, and there’s typically more of an early-voting rush of sorts in the waning days, according to Chad Gray, Williamson County election commissioner.
“The largest number of ballots cast are really in the second week of early voting,” he said. “It kind of depends on what’s on the ballot, that kind of thing.
“Early voting in the larger elections is extremely popular and will continue to be so as we go forward into 2024. A larger number of our ballots are cast early, and people have just gotten used to that.
“Sometimes these August elections are a little hard to gauge because generally speaking, the turnouts will not be as much as what you’ll find in the November election. It’s really hard to know when people are going to turn out to vote. The last week or so of early voting is when we have the most votes cast.”
As for this year’s August election, county offices on the ballot consist of circuit court judge, general sessions judge, juvenile court judge, district attorney general, public defender, county mayor, county commission, county trustee, sheriff, circuit court clerk, juvenile court clerk, county clerk, register of deeds and school board for both Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District.
The state primary will have voters choosing candidates for governor, U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate, state House of Representatives and state executive committee. Fairview residents will also vote for municipal judge and court clerk.
Early voting will be taking place July 15-30 at the Election Commission office in Franklin and John P. Holt Library in Brentwood, and from July 22-30 at the Franklin Recreation Complex, College Grove Community Center, Fairview Recreation Center, Nolensville Recreation Center and Longview Recreation Center.
The WCS school board race finds Republican Dan Cash facing independent Tiffany Eccles in District 2; Republican Josh Brown against Democrat Bob Britton and independent Del Wright in District 4; and Republican Jay Galbreath against Kristi Bidinger and Deborah Pace, both independents.
Republican Donna Clements meets independent Ken Chilton for the District 8 seat; Republican Eric Welch against Democrat Jennifer Haile and independent William “Doc” Hollladay in District 10; and and independent Nancy Garrett against Republican Drason Beasley in District 12.
The FSSD race features Democrat Laura Stendel and independents Allena Bell), Robin Newman and Tim Stillings.
The Election Commission office will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All other sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the Election Commission website for more information.
