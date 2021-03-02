For a second straight summer, the CMA Fest will not take place in downtown Nashville.
The country music festival that began in 1972 as Fan Fair and brings tens of thousands of fans to Music City yearly, also was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a release, Country Music Association officials said they had planned to host the festival but have decided that moving forward would be too risky. The event was to have taken place June 10-13.
“While we are encouraged to see COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, we still face several challenges that prevent us from bringing our fans around the world the CMA Fest experience they have come to expect.”
The next CMA Fest will be held June 9-12, 2022.
Those who purchased four-day passes for CMA Fest 2020 and chose the rollover option will continue to have honored their passes for CMA Fest 2022. The release, notes that fans who purchased passes through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Box Office will receive an email within 48 hours with further information. Answers to frequently asked questions are also available on CMAfest.com.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.