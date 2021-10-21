Brentwood Academy’s award-winning robotics program will host more than 400 middle and high school students from 14 states at its annual Halloween robotics tournament Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30.
Titled “HAUNTED – a Halloween Signature Event,” the tournament is one of eight VEX Robotics Signature events in the world.
Sixty-four of the top teams in the country will vie for spots in the VEX Worlds Championship, which will be held in Dallas in May 2022.
Participating Tennessee teams will contend for the opportunity to compete in the Tennessee state tournament occurring at Brentwood Academy in March.
“Our Halloween tournament has always been a season highlight for our local and state teams, and we are excited to expand the reach to teams across the country,” said Chris Allen, Brentwood Academy robotics program director. “We have teams coming from coast to coast, from California and Montana to Texas and South Carolina and many states in between.
“These students represent the future of a STEM-educated and trained workforce, and we are eager to foster relationships between VEX Robotics partners and current industry professionals, retired engineers and college students who serve as judges and referees.”
Every year, students in the VEX robotics program receive a challenge at the world championship. Teams spend the year refining the engineering design process through brainstorming, designing, programming and building of robots for head-to-head competition in the VEX challenges. This student-driven program also highlights many workforce soft skills, such as interview techniques, team building, enhanced communication tools, creative problem-solving and collaborative compromise.
On Saturday, the HAUNTED Signature Event will also premier two of VEX Robotics’ newest programs — VEX Go (coding kits) and VEX 123 (programmable robot), which target pre-school and elementary students by engaging them in hands-on, interactive robotics experiences and coding opportunities to provide a foundation for future STEM-innovation.
The tournament is open to the public, free of charge, and will also be available via livestream. For more information and to check out the Haunted Signature Event teaser, view the tournament event page. Competition hours are Friday, 3:30-6 p.m. and Saturday 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Brentwood Academy is located at 219 Granny White Pike in Brentwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.