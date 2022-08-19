Join Waves for an evening of music featuring original songs and covers by Sam Blasko and Rachel LaRen during its fall fundraiser, Brews & Grooves: a concert benefitting Waves.
This event will take place at Curio Brewing Company, starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. The cost of admission will be $30 per ticket. Ticket purchase includes your first drink from Curio – alcoholic or nonalcoholic.
Both Blasko and LaRen are talented songwriters and up-and-coming country artists in Nashville. Brews & Grooves will also feature two adults supported at Waves who are excited to share their passion for music and performing.
“I can’t wait because ‘John Wayne’ (a song by Rachel LaRen and co-written by Sam Blasko) is my favorite,” said Matt Moore, one of the featured adults.
Matt has received job coaching and community integration services from Waves for many years.
The Ginger Pig food truck will be selling a variety of food items in the parking lot of Curio Brewing Co. for those wanting dinner during the event. Curio Brewing will have its full menu of coffee and beer drinks available as well. One drink (alcoholic or not) will be included with ticket purchase and any drink after will be priced at $5 each.
Tickets can be purchased online by going here.
Sam Blasko moved from Youngstown, Ohio, to Nashville to pursue her passion for songwriting. She recently released two singles, "Buying Houses" and "Call my Bluff." (Find her on all streaming platforms). Blasko recently landed herself on stage at The Bluebird Cafe by winning the Golden Pick and has an NSAI (Nashville Songwriter Association) honorable mention.
Rachel LaRen is making her home state of Texas very proud with her recent EP release, "Cowboys Don't Change." (Find her on all streaming platforms). LaRen has been featured on KOXE & KCKLE radio stations, Texas Country Now & debuted at No. 12 on Texas Music Pickers.
The proceeds from Brews & Grooves will go directly to supporting Waves programming. Those interested in attending can learn more and RSVP by clicking here.
With 49 years of service, Waves, Inc. describes itself as a nonprofit organization empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to progress toward their full potential. If you would like more information about this topic, call Waves at 615-794-7955, or email Staci Davis at [email protected].
