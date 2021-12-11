Parts of Williamson County are recovering from Saturday’s early morning storms that caused relatively minor damage across the county.
The same storm system caused significant damage in other parts of Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.
The Williamson County Government and Williamson County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents to report any property damage online here, including what was damaged, the type and extent of damage, location of any damage and your contact information.
“We want the community to know that they can use this survey whenever Williamson County suffers from a severe weather event,” WCEMA Director Todd Horton said in a news release. “This survey helps us better understand the impacts to our community and gives everyone a place to go with the information that they have.”
Several traffic signals lost power throughout the county, as well as power outages that have impacted businesses and residents county-wide.
First responders and government agencies are asking residents to use caution on the roads, especially at intersections that may have no power, and are warning residents to avoid downed power lines, trees or other debris.
No injuries have been publicly reported by any government agency in the county.
As of 8:37 a.m. Saturday, Middle Tennessee Electric reported about 1,610 customers in Williamson County without power. Current outages can be viewed here.
The City of Brentwood has reported trees and powerlines down, with no injuries, and they are also asking residents to report any damage online here. Additional cleanup information for Brentwood can be found here.
Brentwood public works crews worked on Saturday morning to remove downed trees that were blocking roads and picking up storm debris.
Some of those impacted roads included Appomattox Drive, General Macarthur, Cornwall and Shenandoah, and Brentwood residents are asked to report any blocked streets by calling 615-371-0080.
The City of Brentwood also reported that the storm caused power outages at multiple water department stations as well as a water main break north of Split Log Road in the area of Charity Drive, and the power outage has closed the John P. Holt Brentwood Library for the remainder of Saturday.
As previously reported, the storm canceled Franklin's annual Dickens of a Christmas on Saturday. The event will continue with extended hours on Sunday.
