The Williamson County Health Department is expanding its COVID-19 testing hours.
WCHD has been administering tests at the Franklin Clinic and will now administer tests Monday-Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. or by appointment, which can be made by calling (615)465-5312.
The Health Department also offers Everlywell PCR self-test kits Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for anyone aged 16 and up.
Anyone who experience issues or has additional questions about a negative test results should call 1-866-332-2879. Test results for Everlywell PCR self-test kits will go directly to the individual patient.
As of Monday, the state reported that Williamson County has seen 88 new COVID-19 cases, with 32,844 total known cases and 233 deaths overall.
Across the entire state, there have been 1,002,632 cases total and 13,235 deaths.
News Channel 5 reported that the Tennessee Health Department announced that a total of 14,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in children last week. The state is also reporting that 53 percent of Williamson County is vaccinated against the virus with 41 percent of the state fully vaccinated.
