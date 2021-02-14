In light of a challenge from Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson to increase community membership, the Williamson County Public Library is encouraging all county residents age 4 and up to get a free library card.
Benefits for having a membership in the library go beyond just having the ability to check out books, according to a press release from the WCPL. Plus, new members are entered for a chance at winning a prize.
Getting a library card is easy. Here’s how:
1. Calling the Main Circulation at 615-595-1277 and activating a two-month online-only eCard that must be upgraded to a physical card after the two-month period
2. Visiting their local WCPL branch, with proof of residency and photo ID, to receive their library card
Why get a library card? Having WCPL membership allows you to borrow from the library’s collection both in person and online, utilize research tools and databases for any kind of project, as well as computer and printing services.
The library is more than just books. Your library card provides access to a variety of things including movies, book club kits, and even a metal detector or two! WCPL also hosts a variety of programs and services that are free of charge. Everything from curbside holds pickup, virtual story time, crafts for all age groups, a rotating art gallery, and a yearly seed exchange.
And don’t forget about the prizes. New cardholders who join by May 30 are eligible to win one of three prizes — a Nintendo Switch Lite, a $50 Visa gift card, or a $25 Visa gift card. Any new member of any age could win!
The WCPL has six convenient locations throughout the county: the Main library in Franklin, and branches in Bethesda, College Grove, Fairview, Leiper’s Fork and Nolensville.
