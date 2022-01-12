Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will be the guest speaker for next week's League of Women Voters of Williamson County presentation.
Anderson has served as the county mayor since 2002, and he will discuss local government policies and current events and issues impacting Williamson County residents.
The free virtual discussion will take place from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and anyone wishing to take part in the event can register online here.
More information about the League of Women Voters of Williamson County can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.